Fire weather watch

The portion of Skagit County colored in peach will be under a fire weather watch as temperatures climb into the high 80s and possibly low 90s on Wednesday during a period of low humidity.

 National Weather Service map

With temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s this week and humidity remaining low, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch Tuesday morning for the western slopes of the North Cascades, including much of central and east Skagit County.

Hot and dry weather conditions mean any fire that starts could spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service's Seattle office. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The weather watch will take effect Wednesday, which is forecast to be the hottest day this week with highs between 85 and 90 degrees in parts of Skagit County.

The weather watch primarily applies to areas above 1,500 feet of elevation.

