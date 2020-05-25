A mobile home fire on Fidalgo Island last week has left a couple homeless and one of them with burn injuries.
The blaze happened early Thursday in a home on the corner of Lunz and South Campbell Lake roads, quickly engulfing it in flames.
Mike and Vicky Singleton survived, but lost three cats in the fire, Mount Erie Fire Chief Mike Noyes said.
The couple escaped with help from a neighbor and a passerby. Mike Singleton was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns on his back, but was released later that day.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. by motorists driving on Highway 20 a block away.
Noyes said the Singletons “are very, very, very, lucky.”
The fire's cause is believed to be outdated aluminum electrical wiring, he said.
Firefighters got water on the fire within six minutes of the initial dispatch, but the mobile home burned quickly. An excavator was brought in to break it apart so firefighters could safely extinguish the blaze, Noyes said.
The Anacortes Fire Department was first on the scene with a fire engine and two ambulances. The Mount Erie department responded with two engines, and Fire District 13 in La Conner responded with three engines.
The couple was renting the home. Noyes said firefighters were able to save a few items inside, but most everything was lost. The American Red Cross provided the couple a temporary place to stay.
