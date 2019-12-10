A Skagit County firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire Tuesday that destroyed a home near Lake McMurray.
Crews were called to the home in the 22000 block of Highway 9 about 11 a.m. and found the single-story residence "well-involved," in flames, said Skagit County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Ray, the spokesperson for the incident.
After receiving information that the home was most likely unoccupied, crews took a defensive stance against the fire, Ray said.
Two dogs may have been inside, he said.
As of early afternoon, crews have been battling the fire for several hours.
The injured firefighter was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital, Ray said.
Skagit County Fire District 15, which covers the Lake McMurray area, responded to the scene as well as fire districts 2, 3, 4 and 9, and the Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon fire departments.
