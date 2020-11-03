Voters in the Alger area appear to be approving Skagit County Fire District 14's request to increase its levy lid.
The district is asking to raise its property tax levy to $1.05 per $1,000 in assessed 2019 property value and to authorize it to increase that by up to 3% for each of the next five years.
After Tuesday night's results, 64% of voters — 559 ballots — are approving the district's request to collect more in property tax dollars, a move the district's chief said will help the district maintain its current level of service and allow for maintenance needs.
There have been 317 votes against the levy increase.
One of the key things it will allow the district to do is maintain its current level of staffing, which keeps firefighters at the station during the day.
It will also allow the department to increase the stipends for its volunteer firefighters and allow it to add sleeping quarters at the station.
