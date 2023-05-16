Skagit County Fire District 6 will ask voters in the district to approve a property tax increase to help it better respond to increased call volumes.
The district’s commissioners approved a resolution May 10 to put the proposed tax increase on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
Fire District 6 serves 6,800 people over 27 square miles on the north, west and east sides of Burlington.
“Our call volumes are up 102% since 2016 and we require more firefighters to meet the emergency service level needs of our community,” district Chief Ed Tjeerdsma said in a news release.
According to the release, the district responds to 1,200 calls per year — of which 67% are emergency medical calls.
Revenue is not keeping up with demand for services, and higher call volumes are leading to longer response times, the release said.
If approved by voters, the property tax increase will fund two additional firefighters; a new ambulance, breathing/oxygen tanks and protective gear; and renovations to add more sleeping quarters at the district’s Peterson Road fire station to increase 24-hour emergency response.
The ballot measure will ask voters to approve a property tax increase of 35 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, raising the district’s property tax rate to $1.05 per $1,000 of property value.
The release said the increase will cost the owner of a $400,000 home an additional $140 per year or $11.67 per month.
The release said the fire district plans to pay cash for the capital items rather than borrowing money, which would cost taxpayers more in interest payments.
The release said the improvements will maintain or improve the fire district’s risk rating, which is connected to what homeowners pay in insurance premiums.
