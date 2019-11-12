MOUNT VERNON — With another 8,800 votes counted, a levy for Skagit County Fire District 8 is now on track for approval.
With 1,345 votes in favor and 1,275 against, the status of the levy changed for the second time since election night Nov. 5.
Fire District 8 serves the area around Sedro-Woolley and into Hamilton.
Three other races saw shake-ups Tuesday since the last ballot count Friday.
In the race for Hamilton Town Council Position 2, Travis Patrick has taken a lead over Theresa Boots, with 40 votes to Boots’ 38. As of Friday’s count, the two were tied.
Challenger Holly Nielsen is now leading incumbent Bill Wallace 51% to 49% in the race for Burlington-Edison School Board.
Nielsen, who had trailed Wallace in the first three counts, has 2,663 votes to Wallace’s 2,531.
Conway School Board member Wade Melton overtook challenger Jennifer Smith in the race for his seat, with 470 votes to Smith’s 434.
Results for the remaining races in the general election were unchanged.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton all maintained their leads.
In Hamilton, Mayor Joan Cromley trails challenger Carla Vandiver 33 votes to 47.
The Mount Vernon School District’s supplemental levy, which was failing in the first two ballot counts before passing by 10 votes on Friday, now leads by 274.
The county estimates 800 ballots remain to be counted. The next count will be released Wednesday.
