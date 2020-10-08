MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Fire Department is taking a different approach this year to Fire Prevention Week.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is putting its fire prevention tips online.
“The idea is to provide some information in a time where you can’t bring someone into a station and have that one-on-one interaction,” Fire Chief Bryan Brice said. “Everybody knows that fires are out there, everybody is aware of the danger of fires but this is a time where we try to bring it to light again and say there are a lot of things we can do to make our communities safer.”
In partnership with the city of Mount Vernon’s TV10, the department has created a series of videos, including a bunker gear demonstration where firefighter Gideon Lamb shows and explains what each part of the firefighter uniform does.
Other videos include an ambulance and station tour, story time, and a safe cooking demonstration. All can be accessed through the city’s YouTube page.
Fire Prevention Week, which runs through Saturday, serves as a reminder for families to make sure to talk to their children about the danger of fires, and make sure they have escape plans and have practiced them, Brice said.
“This is that reminder week to try to bring that to light,” he said. “But we need fire prevention every week of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.