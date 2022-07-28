When it comes to staffing, fire departments in Skagit County are stretched thin.
Some of those involved in municipal departments say the problem is twofold — there are not enough budgeted positions to meet demand, and it is increasingly difficult to fill the positions that do exist.
Staffing Budgets
In 1996, the Mount Vernon Fire Department had a staff of 26 and received 1,863 calls for service — about 72 calls per firefighter position.
In 2021, the department had a staff of 48 and received 7,251 calls for service — or 151 calls per firefighter.
As the number of calls has increased so should have the number of firefighters, said Bryan Luchi, vice president of the Mount Vernon firefighters union.
“The city should be proactive and look at staffing levels for one year, five years, 10 years and keep up with the ratio of the call volume to staffing, which they haven’t done,” Luchi said.
The Anacortes Fire Department operates on a cross-staffing model in order to cover the department’s territory with its current staffing level. The two firefighters at each of the city’s three stations are capable of manning either an ambulance or an engine.
“If you go out on a medical call, there’s no one staffing the fire engine. If you go out on a fire call, there’s no one staffing the (ambulance),” said Tristan Lucas, vice president of the Anacortes firefighters union.
On calls requiring more units, assistance is brought in from other stations in Anacortes, leaving their areas unprotected.
“It kind of leads us to determine to choose between, ‘Do we bring the right amount of people?’ or ‘Do we try to keep that station staffed?’” Lucas said.
The four city fire departments in Skagit County work together to assist with calls and fill gaps for each other.
“The system is very dynamic and that’s the reason that we’re able to stay on top of things as well as we can, but we’re operating right on the fringe a lot of the time,” Lucas said.
A recent structure fire required all of Mount Vernon’s resources and assistance from Skagit County Fire District 2, said Pete Kampen, president of the Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon professional firefighters unions.
“We have one big incident, not even a big incident — a residential structure fire, going in the county and that depletes the entire county of other responses,” Kampen said. “It’s a constant concern that we’re going to get two big incidents going on and we’re not going to have the resources to respond to them.”
Hiring Pains
Departments are also having trouble filling vacancies.
The search for candidates is both expensive and time-consuming.
There are testing processes, and physical and medical assessments, and often candidates that go through that accept more lucrative jobs elsewhere.
A Sedro-Woolley Fire Department internship program with the goal of training residents to become full-time firefighters resulted in the interns accepting positions elsewhere after receiving training, said Skyler Anderson, vice president of the Sedro-Woolley firefighters union.
“We’re in this constant loop of bringing these interns and residents and training them up, and then they’re getting picked up somewhere else — specifically, the South Snohomish County (regional fire authority),” Anderson said.
“And there’s little or no return on our investment,” Lucas added.
Skagit County’s fire departments frequently lose candidates to regional fire authorities — large conglomerates that handle fire and emergency medical services for multiple regions — such as the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority that services Covington, Kent, Maple Valley, SeaTac and King County.
“(Regional fire authorities) … are growing around the state and gobbling up every firefighter they can,” Kampen said.
Unlike Skagit County’s municipal fire departments, which receive funding through their cities, regional fire authorities have more resources and capital to draw in candidates with higher wages and better benefits.
“Most of the time when people apply for fire jobs, they’re applying to multiple agencies at once and so they’re going to take the higher offer generally,” Lucas said.
When a department manages to secure a candidate, in the time between the hiring of a candidate and when that candidate can start working, departures and retirements within the department frequently create new vacancies.
It can take up to a year after a hire for a firefighter to start working. A hire needs to finish fire academy and on-the-job training, receive protective equipment that takes up to a year to arrive, pass background checks and more.
“The main reason that we struggle to have enough people is that the cities … are not allocating the budget to hire more full-time positions,” Lucas said. “But that’s compounded by the fact that even the ones that we are budgeted for, we typically run perpetually with some vacancies.”
As fire departments legally have to maintain minimum staffing requirements, any shortages — whether from vacancies, firefighters out sick or taking vacation — means mandating others within the department to work overtime and on off days.
“You don’t get to go home. You have to work. You have no choice,” Lyons said.
Extra mandated shifts can mean a firefighter works for 72 hours straight.
That’s not good for job satisfaction, Lucas said.
Competition for candidates grows even more when looking for qualified paramedics.
“What we’re running into is it’s really difficult to even get people to apply for the firefighter-paramedic positions,” Kampen said.
A test for two firefighter-EMT positions received more than a hundred applicants, said Kampen. A test for a firefighter-paramedic position received seven applicants.
In 2019, the Mount Vernon, Burlington, Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley fire departments became responsible for the management of ambulance response within their cities, taking on paramedic and ambulance calls, and training paramedics to become firefighters.
A majority of calls to fire departments require medical assistance, creating a high demand for paramedic units.
High demand and a nationwide shortage of paramedics have created bidding wars of salaries and benefits for the dwindling pool of paramedic candidates.
“We have to stay competitive with our wages, schedules, and benefit packages,” Luchi said.
In March, the city of Burlington initiated hiring and retention bonuses for paramedic positions to compete with the higher salaries of Snohomish and King counties, Lyons said.
The city offers a hiring bonus of up to $12,000 to full-time paramedics with experience.
Josh Pelonio, director of Skagit County Emergency Medical Services, attributed the shrinking pool of paramedic candidates to the long-term effects of the pandemic, workers leaving the health care field and departures resulting from vaccine mandates.
“Everybody’s trying to attract the top candidates, and the pool is pretty small. I think it’s always been pretty small, but I think it’s even smaller (now),” Pelonio said.
If you can’t beat ‘em …
Union leaders think the answers to the problems of Skagit County’s fire departments might lie in the departments joining together to form a regional fire authority.
The road to becoming a fire authority would be a difficult and yearslong process, with the cities ceding control of fire and emergency services and instead contracting with the regional authority.
Union leaders have already started the process, with the Mount Vernon Fire Department’s firefighter union having merged with Sedro-Woolley’s labor union. Plans are for that union now to bring in the Burlington and Anacortes unions.
“It’s better if the cities are on board with it, and it’s easier to make it happen. … There’s a lot of work to get this done, and our cities all have a lot on their plates. It’s taking on one more large project,” Kampen said.
As a regional fire authority, cities would no longer decide funding for respective fire agencies, except for paying a flat rate as negotiated between the regional fire authority and the cities. Rather, everyone within the jurisdiction of the regional fire authority would pay into fire and emergency services.
The structure of a regional fire authority spreads work out more evenly and efficiently, Lucas said.
“If Burlington is down a medic and they need somebody on overtime, they send it out to however many medics they have and if no one can take it, they end up mandating somebody,” Lucas said. “Whereas, if there was a (regional fire authority), they could send it out to Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley (and Anacortes). … Somebody’s going to probably pick that up voluntarily, and even if they don’t — you’ve got a much bigger pool of people that you’re mandating out of, so it comes around less often.”
Lucas said regional fire authorities are more cost effective. As one large structure, they remove the need for duplicate positions such as multiple fire chiefs.
“There’s a reason everybody’s doing it outside of Skagit County, and this is something that our labor groups strongly believe in,” Kampen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.