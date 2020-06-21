Tucked in a forested area on the south side of Lake Campbell, brush burned and smoke clouded the air.

An added health concern

COVID-19 presents added concerns for wildfire season: Protecting firefighter health in the field and protecting community health from smoke that can worsen the symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The state Department of Health issued a statement about wildfire smoke concerns this week.

"If you already have a heart or lung condition like asthma or COVID-19, breathing in wildfire smoke can make it worse. Breathing in wildfire smoke can also weaken your immune system, which might make you more likely to get COVID-19," the statement reads.

Department of Health encourages having cloth face masks in go-bags in case of evacuation due to wildfires this summer. The agency also has recommendations for smoke-proofing the home and avoiding health impacts from outdoor smoke on its website, at https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires.