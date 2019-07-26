MOUNT VERNON — Fire and paramedic crews responded Thursday evening to a medical call in the 100 block of North Seventh Street in Mount Vernon and found they had to get creative in aiding an injured man in a second-floor apartment.
The 911 call, made about 5:30 p.m., was for a man with a significant leg injury, according to a city of Mount Vernon news release.
Responders found they couldn't get the man down the narrow stairwell of the apartment building on a stretcher, so they had to find another way to get him to the ambulance waiting below.
Firefighters used the ladder truck to lift a stretcher-like rescue basket to a flat balcony space accessible from the man's apartment, Mount Vernon Fire Capt. Mike O’Dell, one of seven responders, said in the release.
The man was then lowered, loaded onto the ambulance and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
"This is an example of one of the many challenges that our firefighters are faced with daily," Fire Chief Bryan Brice said. "Thankfully their ingenuity and experience allowed for the swift and safe care of the patient, which is our highest priority."
Mount Vernon spokesman Peter Donovan said the rescue was done within about an hour.
