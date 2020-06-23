FIDALGO ISLAND — While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in preparing for the wildland fire season, fire districts are adapting to ensure volunteers get the training they need.
Skagit County Fire District 11, also called the Mount Erie Fire Department, hosted its annual training session the past two weekends for volunteers throughout the region.
Chief Mike Noyes said the district had to cancel several trainings this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions, and wasn’t sure if it would be able to host its annual wildland training, now in its 16th year, until last month.
He said with weather getting drier and hotter each summer, forest fires are becoming more frequent in Western Washington. Fires have burned in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and elsewhere on Fidalgo Island the past five years.
“(Firefighters) need the (wildland firefighting) skill set and they need it to be safe,” Noyes said Saturday.
This year, 12 students from fire districts in La Conner, Guemes Island, Fidalgo Island, Clear Lake and others participated in the 32-hour course.
The class portion of the training was held in a fire department truck bay in order to allow students to socially distance from others.
As part of the training, students completed hose drills, dug fire lines to create barriers between a fire and unburned vegetation and practiced working in smoky conditions.
Noyes said this year fire districts will need to use additional vehicles to spread out crews, which creates logistical challenges. He said crews will drive with windows down to improve air circulation and will wear face coverings.
He said wildland firefighting lends itself to physical distancing because firefighters already space themselves out when using sharp tools for digging fire lines.
“Keeping away from each other has always been the practice,” he said.
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to take firefighters’ temperatures and ask if they have experienced COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough or fever. With communal camp settings being hot spots for transmission, Natural Resources plans to house out-of-area crews in hotels and feed them at restaurants.
“I just look at it as one more danger on the fire line we have to be prepared for,” said Jason McMillen, fire technician for Natural Resources, who assisted with the training.
A four-person crew from Skagit County Fire District 17 on Guemes Island participated in the training.
“The most common fire we’ll fight (on Guemes Island) will be a wildland fire,” firefighter and student Karen Anderson said.
Noyes said Anacortes and the San Juan Islands are at high risk because they are located in the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains, and many homes are situated in the wildland-urban interface, where structures meet wildland areas.
The wildlife outlook this season appears to be mixed.
Noyes said a dry spell in April worried fire managers, but that was followed by heavy rains. He said growing conditions are perfect right now, allowing more vegetation to build up and creating more fuel for fires to consume when conditions dry out.
He said most wildland fires are caused by humans. Many are started by untended campfires or cigarette butts tossed on the side of the road.
