...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds far southwest part.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department saw a decrease in July 4 fireworks related calls this year, with 44 compared to 61 calls in 2021.
The decrease coincides with stiffer penalties for fireworks violations.
After a community survey showed support for greater penalties for fireworks violations, the Mount Vernon City Council passed an ordinance in May 2021 that increases the fines for fireworks offenses.
Those who commit fireworks violations — whether lighting a firework not approved for use in the city or setting one off outside the noon-to-midnight window on July 4 — face a $355 fine per offense.
The city of Mount Vernon’s website encouraged community members to watch a professional fireworks display, with the city hosting a display at Edgewater Park on July 4.
Mount Vernon police cited two residents for firework violations.
“Last year the City Council brought a lot of public attention to fireworks safety, its effects on quality of life and it appears some residents changed their traditions,” Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock said in an email. “We also saw a larger turnout for the city Riverfest fireworks event which provided an alternative to neighborhood firework discharging. The abnormally wet weather didn’t hurt either.”
Mount Vernon police received no reports of serious injuries or property damage.
Extra on-duty staff worked on July 4 to help with the city’s fireworks event and help with fireworks related calls.
Cammock said police were unable to respond to all calls related to fireworks violations because higher priority calls, including weapon related offenses, tied up officers.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with calls.
“It’s important for our community (to) know that fireworks are not the only responsibilities police face,” Cammock said. “Our staff served to the best of their abilities working through unexpected problems and limitations. We appreciate the cooperation for shared public safety responsibilities we saw from community members.”
