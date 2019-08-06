MOUNT VERNON — Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of Ernesto Rivas, the man accused of shooting Mount Vernon police officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry.
After four days of jury selection — in which lawyers representing Rivas and the state narrowed down the county's largest jury pool ever assembled to 16 — the estimated six-week trial began.
Rivas, 47, is facing six charges: First-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting that led officers to his house to investigate; first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of McClaughry; and two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for shooting at Mount Vernon police officers Ben Green and Liz Paul, who were with McClaughry investigating the first shooting.
During opening arguments Tuesday morning, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula set the scene of the cold, dark December day in 2016 when officers responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred near the intersection of North LaVenture Road and East Fir Street.
In that incident a man, who was reportedly a member of a rival gang to the one in which Rivas belonged, was waiting by his vehicle, which had a flat tire, when he was approached by two boys and shot in the neck.
The two boys — later identified as 15-year-old Roberto Lopez Jr. and 16-year-old Austin Isaias Gonzales — fled to Rivas' house, Kaholokula said.
Gonzales had been armed with a revolver given to him by Rivas, who was his mentor and neighbor, Kaholokula said.
As officers went to Rivas' nearby home in the 800 block of North LaVenture Road to investigate, McClaughry, a 31-year veteran of the department, knocked on Rivas' door, called out his name and said officers wanted to speak with him, Kaholokula said.
"They knew him to be a (gang member), but they also knew him as a person who didn't have a beef with law enforcement," she said. "So they thought they'd be OK going up and talking to him."
While waiting for an answer, McClaughry dropped his head and looked at the ground. That, she said, is when he was shot from inside the house through a glass window.
The bullet, she said, struck him behind the ear. He survived, but is still blind from the injury.
"Officer McClaughry didn't know that would be the last thing he would see," she said.
As officers attempted to pull McClaughry to safety and assess his injuries, shots kept coming from the house, she said.
"Mr. Rivas wasn't giving up," Kaholokula said. "He wasn't coming out."
The ensuing standoff lasted five hours before Rivas exited the house wearing a bulletproof vest, she said.
In January 2017, Lopez was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty as an adult to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
In June 2017, Gonzales was sentenced to seven and a half years of prison after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of second-degree assault, two of which carried a deadly weapon enhancement.
In his opening arguments, Rivas' lawyer, Jason Smith, said Rivas grew up with alcoholic parents, domestic violence and a father who was in a gang.
While Rivas also is a gang member, Smith said, he had not been involved in any crime in awhile, had positive relationships with law enforcement and was trying to be a community activist.
"He was trying to do good things in his life," Smith said. "He was trying to go straight."
Rivas did not supply either of the boys with the gun used in the first incident, Smith said. However, when the boys ran to Rivas' house for help, he had no choice but to help them.
"It was this nightmare that was brought upon him by these out-of-control, murderous, juvenile gang members," Smith said.
As the boys sheltered in his home, Rivas thought he would still be able to help them, Smith said. Until, that is, one of the teens shot McClaughry, Smith said.
"Now the nightmare goes from bad to worse," Smith said.
Tuesday's testimony centered around the first shooting, when jurors heard from the person who first called 911 after witnessing a roadside argument that escalated into the first shooting.
The victim, who is now 22, showed jurors the scar the bullet left on his neck after it traveled through his body. While he repeatedly said he did not remember much from that evening — including knowing either Lopez or Gonzales or knowing who pulled the trigger — he also told the court he was worried about testifying because he was concerned for his safety.
The third person to testify on Tuesday afternoon was a relative of the victim, who lived near where the victim's car had broken down and was the one who drove the victim to the hospital.
Testimony is set to continue Wednesday.
Lopez is expected to testify in the trial, as are McClaughry, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau and several law enforcement officers.
