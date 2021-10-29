The first Skagit River flood of the season crested about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Concrete at 31.6 feet.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the river had receded in the area to 29.5 feet, while downstream in Mount Vernon, the river was at 27.7 feet and rising.
The river's flood stage is 28 feet. Major flooding is considered over 32 feet.
Officials in Hamilton, the first residential area to typically take on water during Skagit River flooding, were glad to see water levels dropping Friday morning.
"It has receded since around 7:30 this morning," Hamilton Town Council member and volunteer firefighter Travis Patrick said. "Water is moving fast, but it is leaving downstream."
Patrick said the mayor, several council members and several firefighters monitored the flood overnight.
The siren jointly operated by the mayor and fire department sounded its first warning about 10 p.m. when the river reached flood stage and its second warning about 3 a.m.
Patrick said the second siren means those in the RV park in the lowest-lying part of town should evacuate, and other residents should prepare to leave in the event of a third siren.
Patrick and Town Clerk-Treasurer Beth Easterday said some residents moved their RVs to the local church north of Highway 20 and others decided to stay.
While some area roads remained flooded as of midday, a flood-free weekend appears in sight.
"We're holding strong and reaching out to residents to make sure everybody is OK, and I think by this afternoon we will be back to normal," Patrick said Friday morning.
The weather, and river levels, changed rapidly over the past two days.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 3 inches of rain fell Thursday morning to Friday morning in parts of Skagit County and the river rose 11.5 feet during that time. Friday morning, the weather throughout the county was mostly dry.
"We all woke up this morning to nice weather, no rain and the river going down," Easterday said of conditions in Hamilton.
