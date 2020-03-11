Goskagit

Amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Skagit County, some local fire departments are limiting access to their stations.

Until further notice, many stations, including in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Skagit County fire districts 3 and 14 are limiting their exposure to the public by restricting their stations to emergency personnel only.

“This is meant as a measure to help protect our responders, as well as the community from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Skagit County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Ray said in a news release.

That means the stations will no longer host community meetings or events, the release said.

Law enforcement agencies are taking similar measures to protect their staff.

According to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department, fingerprinting services have been suspended. That is also the case for other agencies, including the Burlington and Sedro-Woolley police departments, and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

In Sedro-Woolley, Police Chief Lin Tucker said he is taking extra precautions with his staff, which include added cleanings of patrol cars, especially if anyone in them has cold or flu-like symptoms.

Among events canceled or postponed Wednesday:

n An Alzheimer’s Community Forum that was scheduled for Saturday at the Burlington Senior Center. The forum will be rescheduled.

n Love Heals, a free clinic for the uninsured and underinsured, that was scheduled for April 23-24 at Cascade Mall. It will be rescheduled.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

More from this section

Load comments