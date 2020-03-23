A Skagit County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died Saturday, marking the first fatality of a county resident.
The patient was a woman in her 80s, according to a news release from Skagit County. She was a patient at Skagit Valley Hospital.
"We are very sad to have to report this first death,” county Health Officer Howard Leibrand said in the release. “My thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve this loss.”
This case was connected to a number of cases reported to have spread from a group gathering of about 60 people in early March, the release states.
Overall, 45 county residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he said in an interview.
Leibrand said the death serves as reminder that isolation, social distancing and proper hygiene practices are essential in fighting the virus.
Skagit County Public Health staff are working to reach people who had been in close contact with the patient, and are instructing them to quarantine themselves. They will be monitored for symptoms, according to the release.
