The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Skagit County has been reported, according to Skagit County Public Health. 

The patient, a woman in her 40s, is isolating herself at home, a news release states. 

Public Health staff are working to contact people the woman has been in contact with, according to the release. These people will be asked to stay home and self-monitor themselves for symptons.

It is likely, the release states, that more confirmed cases are imminent. Skagit County Public Health is asking people to stay home if they are sick, practice good personal hygiene including hand-washing and avoid visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities. 

 

