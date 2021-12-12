"First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico

In 2016, sisters Esmirna Librado and Noemi Librado Sanchez traveled with cousins to Mexico to meet for the first time some relatives, including a great grandfather who was ill.
The sisters, then 17 and 12, are second-generation immigrants who were born in California and grew up in Skagit County. They are indigenous Triqui, native to the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, and come from a family of farmworkers.
The sisters planned to record their journey to Mexico for family members in the Skagit Valley to see. They then decided to share their story with a broader audience.
“My sister said we should make something everyone can see — so they can walk in our shoes,” said Esmirna, who is now 21 and lives in Burlington.
The result was “First Time Home” — a 30-minute documentary co-directed by Esmirna and Noemi and their cousins Esmeralda and Heriberto Ventura, who live in California and were in high school at the time of trip.
The first-time filmmakers shot the film primarily on iPads, documenting the lives of their Triqui family members on both sides of the border.
They received training on how to use filming equipment, and collaborated with a Oaxacan filmmaker. The film includes graphics and music from Oaxacan artists.
“First Time Home” was screened earlier this fall at the Portland Film Festival where it received the Rising Voices Award. Three languages — Triqui, Spanish and English — are spoken in the film, with subtitles in Spanish and English.
The film’s early scenes provide a window into the lives of farmworkers in Skagit County and elsewhere.
In one clip, workers are shown tending to crops in a muddy field in the cold and rain.
In other clips, a man says he earns $50 to $100 a day picking berries, and another describes working long hours, with his children asleep when he leaves for work and in bed when he gets back. “That’s not life,” he says.
In one scene, the filmmakers show family members living in cramped housing conditions, with multiple families sharing a home.
“I really hope people try to put themselves in our shoes,” said Noemi, now 17 and a senior at Burlington-Edison High School. “When you go to the fields, you don’t see Americans out there. You only see people from where you’re from.”
She said many Triqui people are farmworkers because it’s the only job they can get and they want to provide better lives for their families.
Triqui people migrated to the U.S. starting in the 1990s, according to the film. About 25,000 live in Mexico and 10,000 in the U.S.
In one scene, as the sisters and their cousins prepare for their journey across the border, family members living in the U.S. explain that conditions are tough in their hometowns in Mexico, with little work available.
Speaking directly to the camera, the U.S. family members record emotional video messages for their relatives across the border, saying that they would like to visit one day, too.
The sisters and cousins arrive in San Martin, a village in Oaxaca, and spend Christmas and New Year’s with family.
In the village, family members must walk to a well to get water, and do laundry by hand, the sisters said. There is no cellphone service, making communication difficult.
In one scene, Noemi meets her great grandfather, who was very ill at the time, but still liked to spend time in his corn fields.
“He looks up at me and we look at each other,” Noemi said. “It was just like a warm feeling in my heart. He (died) knowing who I was.”
Esmirna said she learned while filming that she was capturing moments she would never get back.
The great grandfather passed away two years after the sisters’ trip.
In another scene, Noemi helps harvest corn with an uncle. She later tells another uncle she has worked in the blueberry fields in the Skagit Valley and dislikes the work because of the sun and heat.
The uncle says he does not know what life is like in the U.S., but imagines things are difficult for Noemi’s family of farmworkers. He encourages the 12-year-old to study hard in school.
When the film was shown at the Portland Film Festival, Esmirna said some audience members teared up.
“We didn’t make it for people to cry,” she said. “We made it so people can see how we live and who we are.”
She hopes people who watch the film will be more understanding of immigrants and the challenges they face.
Noemi said making the film gave her more confidence in herself, explaining she was bullied growing up because of her short stature and the color of her skin.
“After this film did pretty well and won the award, that brought me a different type of happiness,” she said. “It gave me hope and a little more motivation. When I lose motivation, I think back to how far I have come with the film and my life and want to help others.”
”First Time Home” was recently screened for students in two of Michael Sampson’s classes at Burlington-Edison High School.
Sampson said many students who share the sisters’ background felt a connection with the film, and others learned something about those they go to school with.
Seth Holmes, the film’s producer and a professor of anthropology, environmental studies and public health at the University of Southern California, said he has submitted the film to other film festivals on the West Coast and in Mexico.
Holmes, who has known the family of Esmirna and Noemi for 20 years, said “First Time Home” is unique because the filmmakers documented their own story and decided how they wished to be portrayed.
He said family members in both the U.S. and Mexico provided feedback on drafts of the film.
Esmirna said she hopes to visit Mexico again, this time with her 3-year-old daughter. She plans to study nursing.
Noemi plans to attend college and is working on a children’s book.
