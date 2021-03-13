For three Skagit County school superintendents, the past year has been a first not only in terms of dealing with a global pandemic, but doing so while in their first year on the job.
The Anacortes School Board announced Feb. 28, 2020, that Justin Irish would be the new superintendent of the school district. On March 5, the Mount Vernon School Board chose Ismael Vivanco to lead its district.
Days later, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandatory closure of schools throughout the state.
“I think that’s when reality started to set it, as well as for our students and staff,” Vivanco said. “Our way of living has changed since then and I don’t think it will be the same moving forward.”
At the time, both men were in difficult positions — still working full time in jobs outside the county while trying to get their feet on the ground in their new districts.
Even before Inslee’s announcement a few districts, including the Edmonds School District where Irish was an assistant superintendent, were already shutting down.
“We (in Edmonds) were in complete crisis mode,” Irish said. “There were very few other districts that were closing school. And of course in the back of my head I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, how do I stay connected with what’s happening in Anacortes?’”
Both men began their new jobs on July 1 and instantly had to navigate the repercussions of what was supposed to be a short-term closure.
On July 10, the La Conner School Board hired Rich Stewart to be its interim superintendent. The expectations were for him to not only to lead the district through a transition period between superintendents, but to lead during a pandemic.
“I’m used to coming into a new district and moving forward right away,” said Stewart, who has worked in interim positions at several other school districts. “The issue has been making sure I understood the full concept of COVID-19, what it could potentially become, and organizing to make sure we had the right people in the right place to make things happen.”
Communication, especially from the state and federal levels of government, proved to be a challenge, Irish said.
“From a leadership perspective, managing statewide and federal guidance, I am shocked at the lack of coherence and the contradictory guidance,” Irish said. “What has astounded me is that we are not as networked as we should be as a nation and as a state and locally.”
Leaders allowed politics to get in the way, Stewart said.
“It was frustrating to get different messages,” he said. “There was no concerted consensus, no ‘Let’s put politics aside.’”
At the local level, however, the three men said they felt as if they had joined communities that knew the best way to get through the pandemic was by working together, Vivanco said.
“When you look at the word ‘community’ it’s important to look at the word ‘unity’ in that,” Vivanco said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but I think when it’s all said and done the community has really come together.”
That was especially true as educators and families have had to adjust to online learning, Stewart said.
“I’m pleasantly surprised at how supportive the community and staff have been moving forward through this,” he said. “A lot of rolling up sleeves and saying ‘We’re going to make this better than anyone expects.’”
For Irish, a first-time superintendent, leadership that existed in the community helped him get through the tough times of the pandemic, he said.
“There’s just an incredible amount of leadership across the entire infrastructure of Anacortes,” he said. “My overall impression is people came together quickly. I am extremely grateful, as a brand-new leader, to have had the opportunity to be allowed into that infrastructure. I have felt incredibly supported.”
Of course, in addition to triumphs there have been shortcomings exposed by the pandemic, including inequity in the technology required for online learning.
“I think that was the biggest one for us,” Stewart said. “But we identified that early as a possibility. There isn’t anybody in our district that doesn’t have a computer and doesn’t have access to internet now.”
All around, the pandemic has highlighted inequities faced by marginalized populations, Vivanco said.
Communication is an example, he said. It’s not enough to just post a sign. Greater efforts are needed to make sure the necessary information is getting out to everyone in a way they can understand, he said.
“We need to do more for those that have less,” Vivanco said. “When we talk about equity and access, just because we put a notice out in whatever language, we have our marginalized populations that don’t have the resources to have the deep understanding of those communications.”
As schools reopen for more in-person learning, the men are hopeful for what the future brings.
“I want for us to experience getting back to a sense of normal,” Irish said. “To have all of our kids back in school, engaging socially, emotionally, academically, and that all of us can get back to a healthy routine.”
That means making sure students, staff and families are well — physically and emotionally — Vivanco said.
“We need to continue to check in with our students and staff to make sure they’re whole, which means they’re socially, emotionally and mentally well,” Vivanco said. “We can’t expect staff to be able to teach our kids if they’re not doing well, and we can’t expect our kids to learn if they’re not doing well.”
With the challenges many students have faced with online learning, Stewart said he hopes the pressure for kids to catch up as quickly as possible fades.
“What I would really like is that we don’t put pressure on kids to catch up,” he said. “That we all relax about that and that we try to understand from the kids’ perspective what a stressful year this has been.”
