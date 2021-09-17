Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The state Department of Transportation began two projects this week that will impact traffic — one in Mount Vernon and one near Big Lake.
Drivers should expect delays on East College Way in Mount Vernon west of the intersection with Waugh and Martin roads while work is done to improve fish passage below the road.
Traffic on East College Way will be reduced to single lanes during construction, which could last into mid-October, according to a news release.
Logan Creek, which is connected to the Skagit River by way of Nookachamps Creek and Barney Lake, flows under East College Way at the project site.
Crews are preparing to replace culvert below the road with a larger culvert to improve access to the upper creek for salmon and other fish species, according to the release.
Over the next two weeks, crews will clean and clear the area, and divert the creek, according to the release. Culvert installation is expected to start Sept. 27.
Meanwhile, work began Friday on Highway 9 where it crosses Lake Creek south of Big Lake.
The highway will be reduced to alternating, single-lane traffic through Sept. 30 and no oversize loads will be allowed through, according to a news release. Crews will be reinforcing the bridge over Lake Creek.
