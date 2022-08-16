...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
A section of Highway 9 near Lake McMurray in southeast Skagit County will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as work is done on a fish passage project on Norway Park Creek, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The closure, near Norway Park on the north end of the lake, will be to both directions of traffic and will be in effect 24 hours a day. It is expected to end at 5 a.m. Sept. 5.
During the closure, through traffic will be detoured via Highway 534, Interstate 5 and Highway 538.
After the work is completed, a second fish passage project will begin Sept. 5 on Highway 9 south of the first project.
This one will create better first passage on Lake Creek.
For this project, there will be single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 9.
Both directions of traffic will use a single-lane bypass road to get around the construction. The bypass road will be controlled by flaggers or a temporary signal 24 hours a day.
This bypass road is expected to be in place for 26 days.
The two projects are part of the Department of Transportation’s efforts to replace and restore fish structures that have been deemed impassable or are blocking fish’s natural abilities to move up and downstream, according to the department’s website.
A 2013 federal injunction requires the state to significantly increase the effort for removing state-owned culverts that block habitat for salmon and steelhead by 2030.
As of June, the Department of Transportation has made improvements to 100 culverts and improved access to 474 miles of fish habitat.
