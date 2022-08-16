goskagit

A section of Highway 9 near Lake McMurray in southeast Skagit County will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as work is done on a fish passage project on Norway Park Creek, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The closure, near Norway Park on the north end of the lake, will be to both directions of traffic and will be in effect 24 hours a day. It is expected to end at 5 a.m. Sept. 5.

