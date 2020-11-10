Two state Department of Fish & Wildlife officials will take questions from the public in an online open house from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Director Kelly Susewind and North Puget Sound Regional Director Brendan Brokes are set to take part.
The event, accessed through wdfw.wa.gov, will also be recorded and posted to the department’s website once it concludes.
Susewind has held a series of digital open houses for regions throughout the state since 2018.
Fish & Wildlife’s North Puget Sound region spans from King County to the Canadian border and includes alpine forests of the Cascade mountains in the east to the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound to the west.
The open house will include residents of Skagit, King, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and Whatcom counties.
“This online event will give us a chance to hear what’s on the minds of people who live here,” Susewind said in a news release.
Susewind and Brokes will share updates on several local and statewide issues, including Southern Resident orca whales, habitat restoration and invasive aquatic species.
“Our North Puget Sound region faces unique conservation challenges, ranging from managing the invasion of European green crabs to collaborating with partners to recover salmon populations in local watersheds,” Susewind said in the release.
