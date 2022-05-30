goskagit

ALGER — Eric Fisher led all 30 laps Saturday night to win the 360 sprint car division A main event at Skagit Speedway's John Carroll Classic.

Trey Starks finished second and Greg Hamilton third.

Other main event winners on the second night of racing this season were Evan Margeson (sportsman sprints), Tyson Blood (modifieds) and Adam Holtrop (hornets).

In the season opener May 22, winners were Starks (360), Brett McGhie (sportsman sprints) and Rick Smith (modifieds).

The third week of racing at Skagit Speedway this week will include Thursday and Saturday events.

