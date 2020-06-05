Eric Fisher claimed a narrow win late Thursday in the first Skagit Speedway sprint car A Main of the season.
In front of grandstands empty because of COVID-19 restrictions, Fisher came out on top in a 360-class field that included second-place finisher Colton Heath and third-place finisher Cam Smith.
Fisher finished .061 seconds ahead of Heath ... enough for a win in front of an audience watching via online pay-per-view at skagitspeedway.tv.
Brock Lemley and Chance Crum finished fourth and fifth in the 360-class race, respectively.
There were 18 cars in the A Main, including heat race winners Fisher, Trey Starks, Corbyn Fauver and Devon Borden. Smith set the fastest qualifying time with a lap of 11.368 seconds.
Craig Moore won the modified race, holding off a strong challenge by eventual second-place finisher Adam Holtrop. Jeff Jansma finished third.
In the outlaw tuner class, James Bundy returned from a long absence to claim the checkered flag. Rick Young and Howard Vos finished second and third.
