Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Skagit County, according to data from county Public Health.
As of Wednesday, 712 Skagit County residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
While no new cases were documented Tuesday, one existing case required hospitalization, continuing the recent trend in severe cases.
This brought the total number of hospitalizations to 71 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 15 in July.
Five hospitalizations were reported in all of June, according to county data.
The spike in new cases over the past month brought about the cancellation Wednesday of another public event.
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced it was canceling the Strawberry Shortcake Parade scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2.
“Unfortunately, with the resurgence of the Covid 19 virus in our county and the restrictions imposed by the Governor and Secretary of Health, the Board of Directors for the Burlington Chamber voted to cancel the 2020 Strawberry Shortcake Parade,” Peter Browning, Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO/President, said in a news release. “We will all look forward to the 2021 Berry Dairy Days and BBQ competition.”
The Strawberry Shortcake Parade was scheduled after the city's annual Berry Dairy Days event was canceled because of the pandemic.
