Five candidates are vying for a position on the Skagit Public Utility District (PUD) Board of Commissioners, which oversees the largest water system in Skagit County.
Al Littlefield, who has held the District No. 1 position since 1985, is not seeking re-election.
Former District No. 3 commissioner Eron Berg started a new job in Port Townsend in April. The PUD commissioners will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Berg’s term through 2022.
The five candidates are Ken Goodwin, Wim Houppermans, Andrew Miller, Bryce Nickel and Rick Pitt. PUD commissioners serve six-year terms. See their full questionnaires with this story at goskagit.com/elections.
KEN GOODWIN
Goodwin, 72, a Port of Anacortes commissioner since 2018, said he is seeking the district No. 1 position because of his experience working at water districts. He was a commissioner for the Woodinville Water District for 17 years and director of finance for the Alderwood Water District for 12 years.
“About 35 to 40 years of experience (on the Skagit PUD board) are going to go away, and that leaves a big hole to fill,” Goodwin said. “My background would help do that.”
He said the biggest challenge will be knowing how PUDs operate and how they are governed and financed. He said he supports the continuation of the countywide fiber optic network to provide broadband internet, a collaboration between the PUD and Port of Skagit.
“What separates me from everyone else is my experience and background in the municipal water business and as a leader in industry,” Goodwin said. “I can hit the ground running and won’t need any on the job training.”
WIM HOUPPERMANS
Houppermans, 58, a mechanical engineer at PACCAR Technical Center, is a first-time candidate who said he is running to help shape a long-term plan to protect water as a natural resource in Skagit County.
“Climate change will change our weather patterns, and most likely it will result in wetter winters and drier summers,” he said. “… If we look 30 to 40 years ahead, we will need to store more water. It’s better to plan and build it now, than wait for the day we are short on water.”
He said the PUD could help provide a new reservoir for farmers for crop irrigation.
Houppermans said he would like commissioners to set policy to ensure PUD purchases are made locally and do more to provide careers to local people.
“I want the workforce to reflect the diversity of Skagit County, which means more Hispanic people being employed, and other kinds of diversity — sexual orientation, male or female,” he said.
ANDREW MILLER
Miller, 44, farmer and CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, which owns Tulip Town and two other businesses in Skagit County, is also a first-time candidate.
He said as a Skagit County native and business owner and farmer, he has a leg-up on the other candidates.
“I’m working with a diversity of neighbors, policymakers, customers, clients, and other stakeholders in and around PUD decisions every day in ways my opponents are not,” he wrote in a questionnaire.
Miller said the PUD could do more to use its water infrastructure — as the city of Anacortes is doing — to provide high-speed internet.
“It is going to take some leadership to say countywide broadband is important to the PUD,” he said. “If you have PUD water going to your house, then there should be a way to access broadband.”
BRYCE NICKEL
Nickel, 36, a postgraduate student working on a master’s degree in information technology and administrative management, said he is running to bring more diversity to the PUD board.
“I am an autistic postgraduate born and raised in Anacortes,” Nickel wrote in a questionnaire. “I grew up impoverished, I want to make sure Skagitonians do not suffer by having their water shut off at no fault of their own. I want to make sure Skagitonians are not negatively impacted by various fees and short due dates. I want to do this without raising rates.”
If elected, he said he would develop a relief fund for county residents to help them pay their monthly water bills.
“I also want to develop a fundraising system that will support the relief fund,” Nickel wrote in a questionnaire. “For people who studied finance, I want this account to be invested in stocks with negative beta coefficients so that when a national emergency happens, we can support the citizens of our county with water at little to no cost when they lose their jobs.”
He added that elected positions need more “highly intelligent people” instead of career politicians.
RICK PITT
Pitt, 70, an attorney, was previously general counselor for a PUD in Western Washington for 13 years and served as commissioner for the Corral Springs Water District in Eastern Washington.
He said climate change is already affecting water availability and that farmers need a permanent solution to help them get an uninterruptible water source.
“That would be a project that is high on my list of priorities, and it won’t be easy,” he said.
Pitt said with two commissioners leaving, that leaves a third commissioner with only a year-and-a-half of experience.
“My pitch is that I’m an experienced PUD attorney and was a commissioner for a water district,” he said.
He said the PUD also needs to work with customers hurt financially by the pandemic to help them pay their bills, address aging infrastructure and recruit new people as PUD employees retire.
