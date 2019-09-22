ANACORTES — A Seattle developer is proposing a five-story, 25-unit apartment building in Anacortes, the first multifamily housing project proposed since the Anacortes City Council adopted new development code this summer.
Madrona Real Estate Services is planning to build the complex, called Fidalgo Flats, at the corner of 18th Street and O Avenue, according to project documents.
More than 25% of the rental units will be 600 square feet or less, which allows the building to be up to 50 feet high, documents state. The new code permits developers an extra floor if they include small or affordable units.
City officials have previously stated that this new incentive could help increase affordable housing options and density in Anacortes, which has been dominated by single-family home construction.
Affordable housing is when a person’s monthly housing costs do not exceed 30% of their income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Brad Augustine, founder and managing member of Madrona Real Estate Services, said the one-bedroom, 600-square-foot apartments will be market-rate units, but that their smaller size will help make them more affordable.
“From a landlord’s perspective, it’s about cost per square foot,” he said. “If you make them smaller, the rental rates will be lower.”
Augustine said the option to add a fifth floor made the project financially feasible.
“The cost of construction nowadays and impact fees the cities collect, all those costs just get added onto a project,” he said. “The incentive was enough to say it’s worth it to build apartments in Anacortes.”
He said the company owns the commercial property Fidalgo Square on Commercial Avenue behind the proposed apartments.
There will be 15 one-bedroom, and nine two-bedroom apartments, according to project documents. A parking plan proposes 19 spaces, and increasing the number of parking spaces in the adjacent commercial lot from 48 to 53.
“Anacortes has some of the lowest vacancy rates in the entire state of Washington, and clearly it is an underserved market,” Augustine said.
No permits for the project have been issued yet, Anacortes Planning Manager Libby Grage said.
She said no other multifamily building projects are under review since the new development code took effect Aug. 5.
The Anacortes City Council is considering a property-tax exemption for multifamily developments, in exchange for developers renting units affordable to those with low or moderate incomes. Grage said she expects the proposal back in front of City Council in October.
