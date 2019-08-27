BURLINGTON — Retired Baptist pastor Howard Cooper speaks slowly, with a steady Texas drawl.
At 91 years old he has kind eyes and a smile that lights up any room; he’s also responsible for spearheading the effort to get a flagpole installed at The Cedars condominium complex in Burlington.
“The idea is that we want our veterans to be honored and know that their service is appreciated,” Cooper said.
About 30 community members gathered Saturday for the flagpole dedication ceremony, which included speeches, snacks and refreshments.
As Howard raised the flag, smiling onlookers sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” clapping when the flag reached the top.
“Howard, thank you for doing this,” Sara Harnden, a resident of The Cedars, said as the applause quieted. “We all came here with veterans. This flag means everything. It means everything.”
Made possible by donations from residents of The Cedars, the flagpole project took five months from start to finish.
“I had intended for it to take 1 to 2 years to raise enough money, but they surprised me,” Cooper said.
The project began when Cooper noticed that the small flags hanging above the door of the community’s clubhouse were a bit “dingy” and wrapped around their slanted poles.
Cooper, a veteran of World War II and Korea, was disappointed to see the flags in such disrepair.
“I thought, ‘Well, we can do better than that for the men and women (who served),’” Cooper said. “We need a flagpole.”
To do it right, Cooper said, he wanted the project to be first class — not just “sticking an iron rod in the ground and putting a flag on it.”
After receiving approval from the board of the complex’s homeowners association, Cooper organized a meeting in April to see how the community felt about the project. The board said it would not be able to pay for the flagpole, Cooper said, so the $2,500 needed for the project would have to come from individuals.
The community jumped on it, said Cooper’s wife Sharon.
“It’s been great. People would stop and give him an envelope or slip it in our mailbox with some checks or cash,” she said.
The money came together quickly and the flagpole and its accessories were delivered in early July.
After Cooper received a permit from the city, friends from throughout Skagit County volunteered to install the pole.
The pole is illuminated by solar-powered lights, features a plaque dedicating it to U.S. military veterans. Patio bricks were placed around the pole by Isaac Burrous of Corion Landscape Management.
Though Cooper has been the primary force driving this project, he said the pole belongs to any veteran who comes across it.
“They keep referring to this as Howard’s pole, and it’s not my pole,” Cooper said. “We are not putting anybody’s name on any part of it. It’s for the veterans.”
