Flood cleanup, infrastructure repairs and damage assessments are underway throughout Skagit County.
Residents, businesses and farms that were damaged during Skagit and Samish river flooding this month are encouraged to submit damage estimates and evidence of the damage to their flood insurance providers and to government assistance programs.
The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management is collecting damage assessment forms from residents and businesses, and will provide them to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an effort to obtain federal disaster assistance for individuals and for the county overall. Those forms are due by Dec. 3.
“If your Skagit County home or business sustained damage as a result of this flooding event, you may be eligible,” a county news release states. “Even if you have suffered only minor damage and do not expect to need assistance, please submit a report.”
The forms are available at skagitcounty.net and should be emailed to DEM@co.skagit.wa.us.
For farms, disaster recovery assistance may be available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The agency has an online questionnaire that can help identify which programs may be available to individual farms.
The local Skagit County Farm Service Agency division of the USDA can also help. That office is at 2005 E. College Way in Mount Vernon and can be reached at 360-428-7684.
Those who suffered flood damage should take pictures to document the impact and should also contact their insurance company, according to the release.
Meanwhile, to help residents with household cleanup, Skagit County and the city of Sedro-Woolley are accepting flood debris at disposal sites at no charge.
From the time the Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station west of Burlington began accepting flood debris on Saturday until the time it closed Monday, residents dropped off 134 tons of flood-damaged materials, said county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
“This service is important,” she said. “We’re hoping that providing this free service will help to ease the burden of our residents who deserve a safe, clean and habitable place to call home.”
Flood-damaged appliances, and household, construction and demolition debris are accepted at no charge during the transfer station’s operating hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for holiday closures.
For yard waste and flood sediment, the county recommends disposal at Skagit Soil in Mount Vernon.
Sedro-Woolley, meanwhile, began Nov. 18 accepting storm-related yard waste from city garbage customers at no charge.
“We are delighted to offer this timely service to our residents to support a rapid recovery for Sedro-Wooley,” Mayor Julia Johnson said in a news release.
Branches, leaves and other yard waste will be accepted at 315 Sterling St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 18.
When it comes to roads, drainage and repairs are ongoing over some local, county and state roadways.
As of Tuesday morning, segments of seven county roads remained closed due to flood impacts, and warnings remained in place for another three.
The state Department of Transportation, meanwhile, reported that during the peak of the flooding, every state highway in Skagit County had at least one closure. Interstate 5 was also closed in the area due to a landslide.
Traffic resumed Tuesday afternoon at the site of the last state road closure in the county — at Highway 20 between Collins Road and Mary Lane — in Sedro-Woolley.
“The floodwaters surged over the railroad tracks and flooded the roadway ... this is a low spot with no outflow for the water to escape,” Department of Transportation spokesperson Meggan Carrigg Davidson said. “For the traveling public’s safety, we waited until the water went down before reopening the roadway.”
Repairs will be ongoing in other areas, including along about 5 miles of Highway 20 between Rockport and Newhalem, where water and debris broke through guardrails, embankments, shoulders and barriers along the road.
