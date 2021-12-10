State Department of Transportation crews continued assessing damage and planning repairs this week for areas of Memorial Highway in Mount Vernon and Highway 20 east of Rockport that were damaged by Skagit River flooding in November.
In Mount Vernon, repairs are needed for what are called fenders, which protect the West Mount Vernon Bridge over the river from being damaged by debris pushed downstream during flooding.
The Department of Transportation met this week with permitting agencies, tribal representatives and other stakeholders to discuss the need for repairs, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, on Highway 20, crews this week drilled into the soil below a damaged segment of roadway to determine the stability of the soil below the broken asphalt. Since the flooding, parts of the eastbound lane in the area have been slowly sliding downhill, according to the release.
Next Monday through Thursday, the highway will close between Bacon Creek and Newhalem Creek roads from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. for additional drilling.
Outside of the closure times, single-lane traffic is alternating through a 15-mile stretch between Rockport and Newhalem.
The highway sustained damage to the eastbound lane, concrete barriers, guardrails, signs and thousands of feet of shoulder throughout the area. Repairs to guardrail, barriers and shoulders began this week.
