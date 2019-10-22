Early morning flooding Tuesday closed two roads in Skagit County and caused hazards on several others.
Sam Bell Road, near Allen, was closed between the 17100 and 17300 blocks at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday after water was seen on the roadway.
As of 3:30 p.m., the road was still closed.
County Engineer Paul Randall-Grutter said this area, which is just south of the Samish River, frequently floods when the river overcomes its banks.
The Samish River crested just over its flood stage early Tuesday, according to Northwest River Forecast Center data.
The river reached 10.54 feet, with its flood stage being 10.47 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It remained over flood stage for about 2 1/2 hours early Tuesday morning.
Over a period of about 24 hours, the river level nearly doubled — going from about 6 feet to about 10.5 feet.
The river's flow began increasing Thursday as rainstorms hit the area, and the flow gradually increased over the weekend.
According to USGS data, the river's flow increased from about 320 cubic feet per second at the start of Monday to a peak of about 3,080 cubic feet per second.
The river crested about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and is forecast to return gradually to normal levels by the end of the week, according to the forecast center.
Skagit County Public Works also closed South Skagit Highway, which abuts the Skagit River, for several hours Tuesday at milepost 4.
County Engineer Paul Randall-Grutter said the county closed the road about 2 a.m., after rising waters eroded the shoulder on one side of the road.
As of 3:30 p.m., 12 roads were found to have water over the roadway, but were not closed.
A full list is available at skagitcounty.net/Reporting/RoadClose.
