Though communities throughout Skagit County continue to see the effects of flooding and other weather-related impacts, floodwaters are slowly receding, electricity is steadily being restored and cleanup of damage is ongoing.
Major flooding continued along the lower Skagit River Wednesday, with the river level in Mount Vernon hovering less than a foot over the major flood stage of 32 feet as of 3 p.m.
Throughout the day, the river in Mount Vernon dropped from 34.46 feet to 32.86 feet, according to U.S. Geological Survey data compiled by the National Weather Service.
Though levels are forecast to continue dropping a few feet each day, flooding is expected to continue in the lower watershed Thursday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
The Skagit River is the only watershed in Western Washington still under a National Weather Service flood warning.
In the Concrete area, the river was forecast to drop below its 28-foot flood stage overnight. Throughout Wednesday, the river fell in that area from 31.7 feet, considered moderate flooding, to 29.92 feet, considered mild flooding.
This week, the entire watershed endured major flooding, which is above 32.5 feet in the Concrete area and 32 feet in the Mount Vernon area.
By Saturday morning, the river could be near normal levels around 22 feet throughout the county.
The Samish River was at 8.3 feet — well within its normal flow — as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to USGS data. The Samish River was forecast to continue receding into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.