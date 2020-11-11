Skagit County will offer the flu vaccine to uninsured adults this weekend.
Using its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Skagit Valley College, the county will give flu vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release from the county.
“Flu vaccines are a good idea every year, but it's more important than ever that all adults who are able get vaccinated,” Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release. “COVID-19 and the flu have several similar symptoms, so those with the flu could easily overwhelm limited COVID-19 testing resources, hospital beds and other parts of our medical system."
These vaccine doses were provided by the state Department of Health, the release states.
Those with health insurance can get vaccinated at local pharmacies or by contacting their doctor. Flu vaccinations are covered by most insurance plans, according to the department's flu FAQ.
More information on the flu is available on the Department of Health website.
