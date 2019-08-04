LA CONNER — Following several years of financial troubles and uncertainty, the Museum of Northwest Art (MoNA) has found stable ground and is planning for the future.
The museum ended 2018 with about $19,000 in operating losses, a significant improvement over past years, according to its 2018 annual report. From 2015 through 2017, the museum’s deficits added up to nearly $600,000.
Amid the financial problems, six board members resigned in December 2017, followed by the executive director in March 2018. Joanna Sikes was hired as interim executive director in April 2018 to help MoNA through the transition, and had the interim tag removed in September.
After a year on the job, Sikes said she is optimistic. In addition to finding financial stability, the museum is adding programs and exhibitions, she said.
Another change is that the museum’s annual art auction — one of its biggest fundraisers — came back to La Conner after being held at another venue for two years. The community requested its return, Sikes said.
Looking back, Sikes said she believes no one in particular is at fault for the past financial problems.
“Everyone, past and present, had the same desire, to be successful and save the museum,” she said.
Making changes
In the spring of 2018, a $200,000 five-year loan from the Seattle Foundation allowed the museum to move forward, said MoNA Board President Joanne Fredrich. At that point, MoNA was in danger of not meeting basic financial obligations such as payroll, she said.
“The Seattle Foundation filled a massive need and we were very grateful,” Fredrich said.
The museum will pay 3% interest on the loan for five years, then begin paying off both principal and interest.
In addition to the loan, the board reduced spending, eliminated staff positions and cut back hours of some employees, Fredrich said.
In 2018, MoNA cut operating expenses by one-third, according to the annual report.
“We’ve really brought a laser-like business focus to how the organization was being run,” Fredrich said. “There were poor business decisions that were being made.”
Fredrich maintains that there was no “financial mismanagement.”
Susan Parke, who served 17 years as MoNA’s executive director, said the museum’s leaders had big ideas, but didn’t have the money to make them work.
She believes a more conservative financial approach is now working.
Parke said she believes Sikes’ history working at museums has helped, too.
Sikes worked with glass artist Dale Chihuly, worked at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, and most recently headed up a new museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.
“She kept all the programs going and reduced the deficit (at MoNA),” Parke said.
Positives include the continuation of the arts education program MoNA Link, the climate change exhibit “Surge” and a new music festival, she said.
“The museum is a lot more than what’s hanging on the walls,” she said.
She believes the community has noticed the changes.
“A lot of old-time supporters moved away (due to the financial problems,)” she said. “They are coming back.”
Fredrich said she also feels positive about Sikes’ leadership.
“We are thrilled to have her at the helm and we feel fortunate to have her,” she said.
Financial sustainability
The goal for 2019 is to operate with no losses, and take care of long-standing infrastructure needs, Fredrich said.
MoNA will need to plan for future expenses such as repairs and upgrades, said board member and treasurer Cathie Wyman. One desire is to have a larger storage space for the museum’s permanent collection, which includes more than 2,400 pieces.
“We’re trying to anticipate (our needs) to plan financially what we need to do, and how to get the money,” she said.
The museum’s two main revenue sources are contributions and event proceeds, followed by grants, museum store profits and membership dues.
Wyman led a museum store revamp last year, and said that has been successful.
Board member and secretary Lorne Render said moving forward the museum should seek support from donors inside and outside the Skagit Valley.
“The collection is not just a local collection but a regional one,” he said. “It’s a regional statement rather than just a small statement. I’d like people to realize there’s more to it. There are great artists in this area.”
Sikes said the long-term goal is to create an endowment large enough that it generates income to pay the museum’s operating expenses.
“The point is you want to get to the point where you don’t have to worry about raising money,” Sikes said.
Once the museum reaches financial sustainability, it will have more options.
“It’s nice to dream about in five years what we could be doing,” Wyman said.
More than a community museum
MoNA, which opened in 1981, moved to its current location on First Street in 1995.
Sikes, who is originally from San Francisco, moved to Seattle in the 1990s, during which she became familiar with Pacific Northwest art and MoNA.
“It was becoming really lively and I really liked it here,” she said.
MoNA is considered home of the Northwest Mystics, an influential group of artists who worked in Skagit County in the 1930s and ’40s. In a return to the museum’s roots, an exhibit open through Sept. 22 features the work of these artists.
A separate gallery space features the work of Joan Kirkman, a Seattle artist who died two years ago and whose paintings have never been shown until now, Sikes said. The exhibit is also open through Sept. 22.
Sikes said though MoNA is in a small community, it is known worldwide.
“The imprint of the museum is large,” she said.
MoNA is free to visit.
