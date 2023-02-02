Temporary repairs to a damaged culvert under Fonk Road near Clear Lake are delayed again, after the owner of an adjacent property denied Skagit County temporary access.
Tom Weller, the county’s engineering division manager, said his team wants to install a temporary pipe into the culvert to stabilize it — a process called sliplining.
Flooding over the years — most recently in early November — has damaged the culvert and the road itself to the point that first responders from Skagit County Fire District 4 aren’t confident their vehicles can safely reach residents on the other side of the damaged section.
Fonk Road provides the only access to the homes of about 60 residents, many of whom are older and have chronic health conditions, according to representatives from the fire district.
The county has access to narrow strips of property on the sides of the culvert, but needs a place to stage equipment, Weller said.
He said county staff are trying to convince the owner of the adjacent property to grant a temporary easement.
“We don’t believe the sliplining will cause undue damage to his property,” he said at a Tuesday meeting of the county commissioners.
Weller said the pipe manufacturer expects to have pipe available soon, but that if the county doesn’t soon place an order it may be pushed to the back of the line and further delay the project.
Skagit County began looking into a temporary fix in December, and is preparing to submit a permit application once it acquires the needed easement.
Because this damage occurred as a result of a declared emergency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the county for the costs of the repairs.
