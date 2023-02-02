Fonk Road

Fonk Road has been kept usable through temporary fixes.

 Submitted photo

Temporary repairs to a damaged culvert under Fonk Road near Clear Lake are delayed again, after the owner of an adjacent property denied Skagit County temporary access.

Tom Weller, the county’s engineering division manager, said his team wants to install a temporary pipe into the culvert to stabilize it — a process called sliplining.


