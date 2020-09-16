Local high school football coaches are adjusting to life without football.
The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the start of the season until March, with 12 fall practices allowed from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30.
"The last time I was not out on the field at this time was 2003," said Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek. "I coached one (year) at my old college then took a year off to try and get a teaching job and just trying to figure out life."
Burlington-Edison coach Andy Olson, who takes over the program this year from Herb Lehman, said the last time he wasn't involved in football was 2000.
"It really hits me when I drive by the corn in the fields and it's taller than me," Olson said. "I'm 6-2, 6-3 and when that corn gets that tall, it's time to put the pads on and go."
Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez said the time off feels like an extended offseason, which may be a good thing for a program that is making the change from 11-man to eight-man football. Sanchez is putting the time off to good use, watching video on eight-man teams his squad may eventually face.
He admits, however, it's just a bit odd not to be doing it while games are being played.
"Sometimes I go to bed and I can't get any sleep because I've got all these ideas going through my head," Sanchez said. "Things that we could change, new plays to run, what kids are going to play what positions, things like that. I am always thinking about football. But not being out there is weird."
Sedro-Woolley's Johnny Lee, who will coach the Cubs after Dave Ward decided to sit out this season because of the pandemic, said the extended time off is something he's just not used to.
"It's tough," Lee said. "It was really weird being home on a Friday night."
The coaches said they are attempting to keep themselves busy.
In Vasilchek's case, it's meant working on a lengthy list in his new home.
"The house has kept me busy," he said. "It came at a point where I expected to be really jammed for time because of football, but it all just came together. It's nice to be a homeowner. It really makes you feel more like you are part of the community."
Lee has been doing stuff around the house as well. He has also found a new hobby: reading Westerns.
"I really wasn't a huge reader, but I am reading some old Western novels, Louis L'Amour stuff," he said. "Those have been great."
Lee said the time away from the football field has been bittersweet.
"It's good and bad," he said. "I am getting to really be able to kind of minimalize things and focus on the things that really matter to me. And although sports and things like that are a huge part of that, I'm talking about being able to really focus on the family and hanging out with them and things we miss, especially in season when we hardly get to spend anytime with our families."
