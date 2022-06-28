SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Jim Hickman is ready to again run in the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace.
And as he has for the past 36 years, the 81-year-old will run with a banner proclaiming himself a member of Sedro-Woolley High School's class of 1959.
When Hickman first ran the 5.17-mile race in 1986, he was one of five members of his high school class to run with the banner.
Now he is the only one left.
"A couple of them (classmates) have passed away and the others, their knees have gone bad," Hickman said. "I have been very fortunate that I can still run at 81. I think a big reason why I can run today is because I got such a late start (in running)."
Hickman said his wife of 59 years, Mary, is responsible for getting him involved in running.
He said she was going to Skagit Valley College in the 1980s, and as a requirement for a class had to take up jogging.
"So in the early 80s, she ran the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace," Hickman said. "The next year, she talked my brother into it and then in 1986 he talked me into it. That's how it all got started."
With Hickman being the last of that original group to run with banner, his family has stepped up to help him carry on the tradition.
"When my kids were running, they carried one end of it, and then my grandkids and now it's my great grandkids," Hickman said
He laughed as he said he taught all of his running family members CPR.
"I tell them you know with grandpa, you just never know," Hickman said. "I only run the 2-mile (run) now, but we used to run the longer distance."
While the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace is the only running event in which Hickman takes part, he jogs six days a week along the Cascade Trail.
He used to run every morning at 8, but now hits the trail at 5.
"At 8 a.m., there were people that saw me walking out on the trail," Hickman said. "I'd tell them I wasn't walking, I was going full bore! So that's why I changed to 5 in the morning so nobody can see me."
He also jogs two miles a day while spending the winter months in Arizona.
The one day on which he doesn't run, he volunteers at the Helping Hands Solution Center's food bank.
On race day for the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, Hickman leaves his class of 1959 banner with Danny Sims on a corner along the race route, then grabs it as he passes by.
If a family member is running with Hickman, they help with the banner. If not, someone else always lends a hand.
"It has become kind of a community thing," Hickman said. "I really enjoy it."
The footrace course is along a portion of the route for the parade, which is held after the run, so there are plenty of spectators to cheer and applaud.
"They really give you a lot of support," Hickman said of the crowd. "Everybody claps when you run by. This is something I really do look forward to."
The footrace has a 5.17-mile run and a two-mile fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. Proceeds go to Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club scholarships for high school seniors.
