SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County summer camp last week at Mary Purcell Elementary School look much like those of past summers.
When not quizzing the children on marine life — or getting quizzed themselves — visitors from the Padilla Bay Interpretive Center showed them a tub filled with water-based critters such as hermit crabs.
"Am I as big as my foot?" one vistor asked, playing a guessing game where she tried to guess what creature the kids had assigned to her. "Am I plankton?"
A closer look at the camp, though, revealed details that until this summer weren't found at such camps: visitors underwent temperature checks; kids traveled from one building to another while carefully maintaining distance from each other; and children participating in the guessing game sat on the school's blacktop, each one encircled by a hula hoop.
When one strayed outside their hula hoop, excited to ask a question or suggest an answer, they were cheerfully told, "Let's make sure we have our bubble space."
With the weather still warm, the Boys & Girls Clubs have offered a variety of summer programs to keep kids active and entertained.
The clubs have offered seven sites, serving more than 300 kids — more than last summer. Each program included activities designed in partnership with local organizations such as the Skagit Valley Humane Society and the Skagit Watershed Council.
With COVID-19 still looming, camp organizers have had to be creative in order to keep kids safe while still offering fun activities.
"It's been a fun experience," said Christina Trader, a site coordinator with 12 years of experience with the Boys' and Girls' Clubs. "It's been different."
Trader said the Mary Purcell Elementary School camp has about 22 kids a day for seven weeks.
They have done a variety of activities and had a number of visitors, including "The Reptile Man."
"He was a total hit with his alligator and turtles," Trader said.
She said safety precautions are followed rigorously. In addition to the temperature checks and hula hoops, there are socially-distanced desks indoors, the use of masks indoors and the breaking down into small groups throughout the camp.
Trader said she was initially worried about how kids would handle the changes. Those worries evaporated quickly.
"The kids handle it well, really well. They're amazing," she said. "Once we got them in the routine, they were like, 'Cool, OK.' We start every day by washing our hands and now we don't even have to ask them to do it anymore."
Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County Executive Director Ron McHenry said the children throughout the different sites have been more than willing to abide by the safety and health protocols.
"We were prepared for it to be a greater struggle," he said. "We've been encouraged our kids were acting more grown up than some grown-ups about responsibility."
McHenry said one of the biggest challenges was acquiring the personal protective equipment necessary to keep the sites safe.
For example, he said, the clubs can spend $5,000 per month on gloves for one site alone. Generally, that is the whole supplies budget for a year for a club.
Another challenge has been keeping the atmosphere fun and inviting, rather than clinical and sterile. That has been part of the reason why staff have turned to "stay trips," such as the one held with the visitors from the Padilla Bay Interpretive Center, he said.
“They’ve really found some great success,” McHenry said.
He said camp staff have been crucial.
"I can't recognize them enough for their professionalism, and for the innovative ways to find ways for fun in an environment that tries to prevent it," McHenry said.
This week is the last week of the summer camps. As the school year draws near, the clubs will shift gears to provide more options for the communities they serve, including, in some areas, day programs.
For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County website.
