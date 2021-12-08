Dennis Wilson, Ryan Johnson and Stephen Thompson are among the many who after taking the Fidalgo Fly Fishers' annual Introduction to Fly Fishing class have become hooked on the club.
The class sparked such an interest in fly fishing that the three have served — or will serve — as club president.
Wilson describes the class as "life changing," while Johnson describes it as "a launching point to another world of fishing enjoyment for those who choose to pursue it."
The three are not alone in making the transition from students to club members. About 30% of the club's membership is made up of one-time students.
Registration for Introduction to Fly Fishing, which is held in partnership with Skagit Valley College, is underway. The class begins Jan. 5.
"If you want to learn how to fly fish, the class will present many opportunities," Thompson said. "Our instructors have the knowledge, experience and enthusiasm you need to learn."
Johnson, who took the class in 2007, never thought he would one day be club president.
"My initial focus was on learning the sport and gaining experience," he said. "As I progressed, I thought it was important to share the fly fishing experience with others so I started volunteering to help instruct and participated in club outings. Progression to becoming a club president just grew from there."
That progression started with the class.
"I loved it," Johnson said. "I could hardly wait for the next class to learn more."
While being named to the club's executive board is a commitment, former president Bruce Freet, like the others, wouldn't change anything.
"One of the benefits for me has been meeting and becoming friends with some wonderful people that I wouldn't have met otherwise," he said. "It has been a great journey."
Thompson grew up gear fishing in lakes and ponds in Iowa. As an adult, he fished in Manitoba and the Yukon, occasionally trolling with a fly rod for lake trout and northern pike.
It was a tug on his fly rod line while fishing for lake trout and northern pike that spurred Thompson to take the class along with his son.
"Catching fish using a fly rod was fun," he said. "I wanted to learn more about fly fishing."
Wilson said while he was familiar with the sport of fly fishing, having lived in Yakima and fishing the Yakima River on a number of occasions. But his opportunities to fish were sporadic due to family and work demands.
That changed once he retired.
"I'm not a joiner usually, but what I learned and the friends I made became an essential part of my enjoyment of retirement," he said of fly fishing. "... While it wasn't new to me, I had never approached it from a classroom perspective. That was a game changer."
What wasn't a surprise was becoming the club's president
"I told Bruce Freet my main qualification for the club board was 98.6 (standard body temperature). I was available, I was willing and I was ignorant," Wilson joked. "But I made great contacts during my years moving up through the board positions and I was able to enjoy many trips with fellow club members."
Thompson becomes president in 2022, and admits it isn't something he planned to do.
"When I joined Fidalgo Fly Fishers eight years ago, I had no idea I would someday be president of the club," he said.
But as the years went by, he got more and more involved.
"It was a natural progression to join the executive board and become the president and continue the work that many club members have done over the past 47 years," he said.
