Alongside the interesting historic details DNA test kits can provide, the science has at times also uncovered results that cast shadows over living family members.
Locally, a Big Lake man discovered his deceased parents lied to him about his biological lineage. In Snohomish County, two women discovered the men they grew up believing were their fathers are not biologically related to them.
“Be careful when you do a DNA kit,” said 71-year-old Neva Franks of Arlington, who is hoping the biological family she hadn’t known existed will allow her to get to know them. “You may get more surprises than you planned.”
For as little as $100, anyone can have a kit sent to their door — and in recent years, millions have.
Brianne Kirkpatrick, ancestry expert on the board of the National Society of Genetic Counselors, said some who use home DNA kits learn their parents aren’t their parents, their siblings aren’t their siblings, or their children aren’t their biological children.
“It turns their life upside down,” she said in an interview for a genetic sciences podcast. “Their identity is changed.”
Kirkpatrick estimates 5% of DNA kit customers have gotten surprising results. That’s potentially 1.3 million people, based on the MIT Technology Review’s finding that as of the start of 2019, at least 26 million had used the kits.
At least 6,000 of those have joined the national nonprofit NPE Friends Fellowship since the group formed as a secret Facebook support group about two years ago. NPE stands for “non-parent expected.”
Franks and Bruce Paul Scott are two who have joined.
“My message to people who are going to take this test is: It’s cool if they think they’re going to be Irish or whatever, but they have to be prepared for unexpected results,” said Scott of Big Lake. “It could expose family secrets. It opens up a real Pandora’s box.”
Franks said the results can be devastating.
“I think there needs to be a warning on the kit,” she said.
Though AncestryDNA and 23andMe offer disclaimers about the possibility of surprising results, both highlight happy stories such as Megan Wylie’s.
The Anacortes woman used DNA testing to find her father, answering a question that haunted her throughout her life.
“There were no skeletons in my closet,” Wylie said. “I was the skeleton.”
Her biological father and his family, although surprised to learn of their connection to Wylie, welcomed her into their lives.
While DNA testing can answer family questions — or create them — no two stories are alike.
BRUCE PAUL SCOTT — STILL SEARCHING
Scott knew — instinctually as a small child and painfully throughout his youth as he was bullied with racial slurs — that he was different from his fair-skinned, light-haired siblings.
“I always thought maybe I was switched at the hospital,” he said.
The 66-year-old Texas native ordered a kit a few years ago to find out for sure.
The results confirmed his suspicions. Unlike his largely Irish parents and siblings, African genes featured prominently in his lineage: 37 percent.
“I thought, ‘OK, well that kind of settles that part,’” Scott said. “I’d spent years telling people I’m not black.”
Further testing of Scott and some of his nine siblings revealed they shared their mother’s genes, but not their father’s.
Now on a path to healing and armed with certainty about his ethnicity, Scott said he has begun to identify as biracial and wants to know the identity of his biological father.
Through DNA testing he has found cousins and other relatives, but none has been a close enough match to lead him to his father.
“Not knowing who my father is leaves this big hole,” Scott said. “I want to know who my birth father is and if I have any half-siblings.”
NEVA FRANKS — AWAITING ACCEPTANCE
Franks has found she has half-siblings, but they have asked that she refrain from contacting the immediate family.
Raised by a single mother, Franks spent decades building a long-distance relationship with the man she was told was her father.
“All throughout my growing-up years (my mother) had pictures of him holding me and said ‘This is your dad,’” Franks said. “So I always had a picture of him in my mind as my father.”
When Franks turned 50, her mother dropped a bombshell: There was a chance that her father was someone else.
“I thought ‘You can’t be serious?’” Franks said. “I had tried so hard to be part of that family and to be accepted.”
Unsure how to process the possibility that the man she knew as her father wasn’t, Franks went another 20 years not knowing the truth.
Last year, she and several of those she believed to be paternal family members used home DNA kits and compared their results. They had no biological connections.
“It was just last year that I truly realized I am not one of them,” Franks said.
That painful revelation sent her on a new path: to find her biological family.
Of those she has met, she said it has been a bit like looking at her reflection — an experience she never had growing up. It happened for the first time when she met a cousin.
“We have the same gray eyes, we have the same shape of nose ... I’d never seen that in anyone before,” she said.
ALESIA WEISS — FINDING FAMILY
Alesia Weiss, 56, of Snohomish County looked into her family tree as a hobby, but was shocked to find her half-brothers weren’t biologically related to her and that she was half Jewish.
“I almost passed out,” she said of the moment she received her DNA test results. “I can’t even tell you what that felt like.”
Weiss said the realization that her father, who died in 1993, wasn’t her biological father was more painful than her battle with a brain tumor.
“You hurt so bad inside that you don’t even know who you are,” she said.
She requested her DNA be retested and confronted her mother, who first denied there was another man who could be her father.
And the test results were the same.
“Why would anybody hide this?” Weiss recalls thinking.
Eventually, her mother said she knew there was a possibility that another man may have been Weiss’ father.
“She was ashamed at first, and I told her ‘If you’re ashamed of this, you’re ashamed of me’,” Weiss said.
As she began to heal, Weiss searched for family using the unique Jewish surname she had learned was her biological father’s. Eventually, she found photos online of family members, including one who looked like her son.
Some of those family members she’s found have rejected her — including a rabbi she had hoped could teach her about her heritage — while others have welcomed her into their homes.
One of the most important findings from Weiss’ search is that brain tumors and autism run in her family.
“My mother didn’t understand how important the medical history was,” she said.
A GROWING NETWORK
Weiss’ surprising discovery came in 2013, when no one was talking about shocking DNA results.
It wasn’t until mid-2018 that NPE Friends Fellowship founder Catherine St Clair captured the attention of national media by telling her story.
“I was dealing with my own nightmare, and there was nobody to talk to about it,” Weiss said of the five years in between.
Weiss, Scott and Franks are among those now involved with the growing Pacific Northwest chapter of NPE Friends Fellowship. The group held an event July 20 in Seattle that brought members from several states and parts of Canada.
“This is all new water people are just trying to learn how to navigate,” Weiss said of the need. “(St Clair) started the group thinking maybe there will be five or six people like me, and just a few years later there are 6,000.”
Weiss, vice president of the regional chapter, said new members continually join, with many reeling from unexpected DNA results.
Once the shock subsides, questions arise for family they grew up with, such as what they knew or why the truth was hidden, as well as an urge to fill in the biological blanks with newfound relatives.
Some are hoping for acceptance from family they never knew; others want to know more about their true roots. Franks wants both.
“There is the old saying, ‘is it nature or nurture,’ and it’s obviously both. So I’d like to know more about the nature of it,” Franks said of her family history. “I have four sons and six grandchildren, and I want them to know their real name and that this is who you genetically are.”
Weiss is also thankful to have answers.
“I’m so glad for science,” she said. “There aren’t going to be secrets anymore ... Things are going to change.”
EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED
Kirkpatrick, who as a genetic counselor for years has witnessed many navigate surprising DNA results, said despite warnings in the fine print or in pop-up boxes when registering online with a DNA testing company, results continue to surprise.
“I have heard countless times over the past few years that no matter the amount of warnings and click boxes that appear, most people do not expect they will be the one to get a surprise,” she said.
Genetic counselors are primarily trained in helping those who have had DNA tests done understand the results in a medical context, such as when talking about cancer risk or reproductive concerns.
But Kirkpatrick and others, including those at the nonprofit Genetic Support Foundation in Olympia, are fielding an increasing number of inquiries about how to handle shocking information about family.
Representatives from 23andMe and AncestryDNA said DNA tests are intended to reveal new information, and users should be prepared for surprises.
“Almost everyone who takes our AncestryDNA test finds something surprising as they embark on a self-discovery journey with us, and for most customers it’s something exciting and enriching,” public relations specialist Jas Jimenez said in an email. “But there are certainly cases where a discovery might be quite unexpected.”
The NPE Friends Fellowship offers guidelines for those on the other end of surprising DNA results — those who have an unknown biological relative reaching out to them looking for answers.
“At least give us the information we need to be able to find our peace, and recognize that we might just be a blessing in your life ... given the chance,” the website states.
While surprised in some ways by their own results, Weiss, Scott and Franks don’t regret taking DNA tests. They just want to warn others that they should prepare for the unexpected and let them know the NPE Friends Fellowship is there for them.
“It’s very sad when you open up that can of worms of all the circumstances of your family and you don’t know what you’re going to find,” Weiss said.
