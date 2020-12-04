While growing up in a large family, Anacortes’ Paula Becker learned all about the meaning of Christmas.
“We weren’t rich and we weren’t poor, but Christmas was special,” Becker said.
Now a volunteer with the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, Becker wants to make sure children throughout Skagit County feel as cared for as she did growing up.
The fund provides toys, books and holiday meals for several thousand families throughout the county, and for the last five years Becker has been one of the program’s volunteers.
She and her husband moved to Anacortes in 2016 after his retirement, Becker said. At that time, an ad for volunteers caught her eye.
“I was familiar with Christmas programs, my husband had been very involved with (others) earlier but I hadn’t because I’d worked a lot of hours,” she said. “When we moved up here when husband retired I had more time.”
For volunteers and staff, the program means plenty of work such as signing up families, coordinating events, mailing out information and getting gifts and other items to families when mid-December arrives.
“There are families that don’t have as many resources and this helps fill the gap,” Becker said. “Hopefully it’s invisible to kids. ... They can experience the love and magic of the season.”
Christmas Fund Administrator Lynn Postler said volunteers, including Becker, are crucial.
“We’re doing this all with a small crew. These people are amazing. If we didn’t have them, we couldn’t do this,” Postler said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging and employment less stable, Becker said it seems that more families need help this season. Sign-ups are higher than usual at this point in December, she said.
“We’re seeing a large increase in the number of families signing up earlier. When we enter numbers in the database, we can see information from previous years. We’re seeing people sign up who didn’t sign up last year or never signed up,” Becker said. “There’s more need. There are more people out of work, things are hard because of coronavirus ... at least that’s what I think it probably is.”
Postler said as of early last week, the fund had signed up around 1,300 families, compared to just under 800 at the same point last year. While the number of families is larger, the amount of cash donations has been smaller, with about $29,000 in donations compared to $56,000 at the same point last year.
Becker said those involved with the fund are working to make sure families that need help during the holiday season get it. But they can always use help from donors.
“We’ll need more toys. We want to make sure everyone gets something. We’re not giving away expensive items, but we want every kid to get a Christmas gift and feel the magic of Christmas,” she said.
