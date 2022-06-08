National Weather Service
The National Weather Service is reporting that from 5 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday Skagit County could see between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain.

The west side of the county is forecast to receive a half-inch to 1 inch of rain, while the east side may get between 1 inch and 1.5 inches.

According to a briefing from the National Weather Service’s Seattle office, the rain may lead to the ponding of water on roadways and minor flooding in poor drainage areas as well as along small creeks and streams.

The weather service said the threat of river flooding remains low.

The briefing said rain will increase throughout the region Thursday morning, peak during the afternoon and evening, then decrease at night.

Another round of rain is expected to arrive Friday night or Saturday, though the intensity of that storm is expected to be much less than the Thursday storm.

The briefing said the second storm may delay the falling of river levels, but additional rises are unlikely.

