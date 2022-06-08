...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The National Weather Service is reporting that from 5 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday Skagit County could see between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain.
The west side of the county is forecast to receive a half-inch to 1 inch of rain, while the east side may get between 1 inch and 1.5 inches.
According to a briefing from the National Weather Service’s Seattle office, the rain may lead to the ponding of water on roadways and minor flooding in poor drainage areas as well as along small creeks and streams.
The weather service said the threat of river flooding remains low.
The briefing said rain will increase throughout the region Thursday morning, peak during the afternoon and evening, then decrease at night.
Another round of rain is expected to arrive Friday night or Saturday, though the intensity of that storm is expected to be much less than the Thursday storm.
The briefing said the second storm may delay the falling of river levels, but additional rises are unlikely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.