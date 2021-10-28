Skagit River flooding is now forecast to reach moderate levels Friday, and Skagit County is under a National Weather Service-issued flood watch.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said local emergency coordination began Wednesday in preparation for flooding, which could inundate residential areas in east Skagit County, as well as low-lying roads throughout the county.
According to the flood watch, rain Thursday through Friday morning will push many rivers in Western Washington above or near their flood stages.
Flood stage on the Skagit River is 28 feet. The Skagit is the only river that may reach moderate flood level, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the river is forecast to peak about 31.2 feet mid-Friday in Concrete and to recede below flood stage overnight, and to peak about 31.2 feet in Mount Vernon just head of midnight Friday and to recede below flood stage mid-Saturday.
Flooding was previously forecast to reach up to 8 inches over the 28-foot flood stage. The updated forecast suggests the crest could now come about 3 feet, 2.5 inches above flood stage.
"Those living in Hamilton, Lyman, Concrete and other upriver communities should expect flooding and be prepared to take action over the next 24 hours," Han said.
Flooding is also expected on roadways including frequently-flooded Swan Road, Whitmarsh Road and Martin Road.
