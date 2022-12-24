MOUNT VERNON — The morning of Christmas Eve 4-year-old Andrea Diaz had yet to rub the sleep from her eyes when Santa came through her door with bags of presents.
Santa’s elves unloaded presents under the tree as Diaz and her siblings Jayden Quiroz, 11, and Isabella Quiroz, 8, all got to open one present with Santa.
Diaz’s eyes lit up when she opened her present — a wooden dress-up doll set. She had barely unwrapped the gift before she started opening the packaging.
Jayden Quiroz saw his wrapped present and immediately said he hoped it was a soccer or basketball.
“This is a Messi ball,” he said upon opening the present, referring to Argentina soccer player Lionel Messi. “He’s my favorite player.”
Six volunteer Santas with their own group of elves were busy delivering presents from the Forgotten Children’s Fund on Christmas Eve.
Kristen and Donnie Keltz, along with a group of other family members, have been bringing presents to children in need for 15 years.
No amount of rain, sleet or snow has yet to deter the group from delivering the presents.
“I do it really just to see the smile on the kids’ face when Santa walks through the door,” Kristen Keltz said.
She said the best part is delivering hope and cheer during the holiday season.
Dick Nord, a volunteer who handles the logistics for the Forgotten Children’s Fund in the state’s northern counties, said the fund is helping 173 families this year. More than half of the families reside in Skagit County, Nord said.
All of the children get three presents, Nord said, as well as a book and a winter jacket. Older children and the family also receive a gift card.
This year the organization gave out bags of food as well, but Keltz’s group went above and beyond thanks to a donation from Robert Desmarais. Their group of families all got an additional box of food for a Christmas dinner, such as a ham and rolls.
Nord said that the organization is delivering more than 25,000 presents to families up and down the I-5 corridor.
The Forgotten Children’s Fund works to get gifts to children who are not being helped by other organizations.
“It makes a Christmas for them that they wouldn’t already have,” Nord said. “We’re very fortunate we have a very giving community.”
Nord said that the Forgotten Children’s Fund is about more than just getting gifts under the tree. The group also uses donated funds to turn power back on for the holidays and get families out of the cold and into a warm hotel room.
“I think the elves and the Santas and the volunteers end up getting more out of it than the children do,” Nord said.
