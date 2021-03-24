Sedro-Woolley High School graduate Kristen Garcia and Anacortes High School graduate Heather Hanson recently competed at NCAA Division I championship events.
Garcia, a junior at Gonzaga University, ran March 15 at the national cross country championships, and Hanson, a junior at Brigham Young University, ran at the indoor track and field championships.
Garcia finished the 6,000-meter cross country race in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 129th place. She crossed the line in 21 minutes, 44.1 seconds.
Garcia, a Class 2A state high school cross country champion at Sedro-Woolley, qualified for the national championships after leading Gonzaga to a fourth-place finish at the West Coast Conference Championships on Feb. 24 in Las Vegas.
She was the first Gonzaga women's runner to compete at the national championships since the Bulldogs qualified as a team in 2015.
Hanson, meanwhile, placed 10th in the 1-mile run at the indoor track and field championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, earlier this month. Her finish in a time of 4:48.97 earned her second-team All-American honors.
Hanson qualified for the event at the Husky Classic in Seattle in late February.
At Anacortes, Hanson was a two-time Class 2A state champion in the 800-meter run and ran on the Seahawks' 2018 title-winning 1,600-meter relay team.
