A man accused of sexually assaulting patients at an Anacortes assisted living facility has had his nursing assistant license revoked.
Willie Orlando Lawton III, 55, was charged in April in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of second-degree rape of a frail, elderly or vulnerable adult, one count of indecent liberties with a frail, elderly or vulnerable adult, and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
His license was suspended in August, and on Oct. 7 the state Department of Health permanently revoked his license, according to Department of Health records.
He is ineligible to reapply for the license, the records state.
“The Secretary of Health finds that (Lawton) cannot be rehabilitated, nor can he regain the ability to practice with reasonable skill and safety,” the order states.
Lawton has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center after posting $150,000 bail.
The allegations against Lawton date to 2017 and involve at least four residents of the San Juan Assisted Living Facility.
His trial is scheduled for January.
