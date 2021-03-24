SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Former Mount Vernon Christian high school sports standout Natalie Sakuma will serve this spring as interim coach of the Sedro-Woolley High School boys' soccer team.
Sakuma, who teaches fourth grade at Big Lake Elementary School, will fill in for Brad Owen, who is taking a leave of absence in what was to be his first season as coach.
"We have a really good staff that Brad put together last spring, and she (Sakuma) was a part of that," Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Jerry Gardner said. "Their working relationship is awesome, so she will be able to come in and do a lot of things that Brad was implementing in the program."
Sakuma is looking forward to the opportunity.
"I am absolutely ecstatic," she said. "This community and soccer have been such a huge part of my development. I see this as an opportunity to give something back to everyone and to keep doing something that is a big part of my life."
Sakuma has been involved in soccer for years, and while her role has changed the game remains the same.
"It's cool because my college coach told me out everyone, it figured I would be the one who would end up coaching a boys' team," said Sakuma, who attended Dordt University in Iowa. "I grew up with three brothers and so I definitely feel comfortable with the boys and I know how to work with them. I know what I am doing and have a vision for this team."
And that vision is one Owen had a hand in.
"It will be a mix of both Brad and my strategies," Sakuma said. "We both sat down and worked on what we wanted to see for this program. It's working really well. It's going to be fun because I will be able to add my own twists to things."
Sakuma expects the team to excel and improve.
"I want them to be competitive," she said. "That's just who I am. We want to make this a program starting from day one where players can enjoy the game, enjoy the process and buy into what we are doing."
Gardner said those involved in the program are excited about what Sakuma brings.
"She is really enthusiastic and ready to take on this role," he said. "She is ready to go."
