Former University of Washington assistant football coach Al Roberts will be the keynote speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon’s Skagit County Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
Doors open at 7 a.m. with a breakfast buffet served at 7:15, followed by the program from 7:45 to 8:50.
Roberts will speak on “The Five Seasons of Man.” He has 40 years of experience in coaching, including 18 years in the NFL and other pro leagues and 11 years in the college ranks.
He was the running backs coach on Don James’ staff at Washington from 1977-82, and also served as an assistant coach under Jim Lambright in 1996. He is currently an assistant coach at O’Dea High School.
A community spotlight will be presented by Richard Sundance, commander of the Disabled American Veterans. He will highlight services available to disabled military veterans.
Additionally, Elliott Johnson, a 75-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon and community leader who died recently at the age of 100, will be remembered.
The program will include music by Lummi Tribal member and violinist Swil Kanim.
State Rep. Dave Paul is the honorary chair for the event.
The event was established in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer for elected and appointed leaders in Skagit County, and its history traces back to the 1980s.
Elected officials and leaders are guests of the Kiwanis Club, while other guests may pay a suggested $20 donation by cash or credit card at the door. Reservations are recommended but not required.
