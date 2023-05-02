prayer

Former University of Washington assistant football coach Al Roberts will be the keynote speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon’s Skagit County Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with a breakfast buffet served at 7:15, followed by the program from 7:45 to 8:50.


- Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

