SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Growing up, Spud Webb spent time at a Boys & Girls Club a lot like Sedro-Woolley’s.
The Dallas-area club he frequented didn’t have a gym or a pool, the former National Basketball Association star said Friday, but it had young people to hang out with and staff willing to mentor him. That experience, he said, helped Webb on the path to an unlikely NBA career.
During his visit Friday to the Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club, Webb encouraged the club’s members to stay on a similar path, even if it’s unlikely to take them to the NBA.
“I want them to feel like they can make it. You want them to have that hope, even if they’re not athletes,” Webb said.
About a dozen young people and a handful of staff listened as Webb talked informally about his rise from a high school player to a 5-foot-7 dynamo in the NBA, where he played for teams including the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings and won the league’s slam-dunk contest in 1986.
Over his career, he averaged almost 10 points and more than five assists a game. He is currently president of basketball operations for the Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
Webb made a few jokes — when asked his highest point total in a game, he quickly qualified that he played with Dominique Wilkins, who was not known for his passing — but for someone who grew up going to a Boys & Girls club and now makes appearances and raises funds for the organization, the underlying message was serious.
“I’d probably be a statistic if I didn’t have mentors,” he said. “If it weren’t for people like that, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”
Ron McHenry, CEO of Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs of Skagit County, said the group likes to bring in former members who can attribute at least part of their success to the organization, whether they’re famous athletes or community members.
“It’s great for the kids to hear that,” he said.
Gillian Taylor, a 12-year-old Cascade Middle School student, said the visit from Webb was interesting.
“I like how he had his own brand of shoes,” she said.
Webb gave club members the opportunity to ask questions, which ranged from his experience with bullies and naysayers to his salary as a player.
One asked if he was still as fast as he was in the NBA.
Webb, who last played in the NBA in 1998, said, “No.”
