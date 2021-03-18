The building that housed the La Conner Friends of the Library Thrift Shop can be yours for $1 ... as long as you're willing to take it with you.
La Conner Regional Library Director Jared Fair and the library trustees have announced the sale of the 1,344-square-foot building at 520 Morris St., which must be removed or demolished to make way for the new La Conner Swinomish Library.
The buyer must remove the building by April 15. If not, it will be demolished.
The building sits on property that was purchased by the library district as part of plans for a new library. Fair said a timeline for construction of the new 5,500-square-foot library will be announced when the county permitting process currently underway is complete.
The structure served as a thrift shop for more than seven years before closing in July.
"Although it is bittersweet to say farewell to a building that has been part of our history, we are looking forward to the new chapter before us," Fair said in a release.
The new library, which will be twice the size of the current one, is expected to include more computers and books, access to high-speed internet, technical instruction, cultural exhibits and a community meeting room free to use for those who live in the library district.
The district serves about 5,000 people, including those who live on the Swinomish reservation, and in La Conner, Shelter Bay and surrounding communities.
Those interested in the building can contact Fair at 360-466-3352.
